AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some national recognition for Mahoning County and its Campus of Care.

Thursday morning, county commissioners and directors with both the Board of Developmental Disabilities and Mental Health and Recovery Board were presented with Gold Awards from the International Economic Development Council.

The recognition was for their work in taking the old Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown and converting it into a facility to provide care for those with disabilities or addiction issues.

“When the state shut that down a number of years ago, the commissioners had the vision of opening this up and make this into a world-class facility that’s not, no other one is like this in the state,” said Marty Loney with the Western Reserve Port Authority.

The Campus of Care currently serves about 150 clients and employs close to 300 people.