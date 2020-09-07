Mahoning Valley Autism Society creating safe environment for free family portraits

The photo sessions are open to Mahoning Valley families who have children with disabilities

(WYTV) – Families of people with disabilities will have the opportunity to have a family portrait taken thanks to the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley.

The event is sponsored by donors and is open to Mahoning Valley families who have children with disabilities.

They’re prescheduling sessions, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. until noon. They’ll be at the Kinsman House in Warren.

Families can choose an outdoor or indoor setting for their portrait.

The event is designed to make getting a family portrait simpler in a controlled environment with no flashing lights.

“They don’t have to spend $200 on a sitting fee and then they didn’t get the perfect picture. So all of these issues with having a child that may need sensory accommodations, a little extra love and care — we try to take all of those factors out,” said Robin Suzelis, with the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley.

It’s free, too. They’ll have the pictures taken for free and then get a 5×7 portrait and digital images.

The event is fully booked but there is a waitlist. If you want on the waitlist, call the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley at 330-333-9609.