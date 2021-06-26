Mahoning Valley Amateur Radio Association demonstrating emergency skills this weekend

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Operators from the Mahoning Valley Amateur Radio Association are demonstrating their emergency communications skills for 24 hours beginning Saturday.

They started at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm and will go until Sunday afternoon.

MVARA aims to show the public how amateur radio or ham radio responds to public communications needs in times of emergencies.

They call this their “field day” and practice their emergency skills as well as try to make as many radio contacts as they can.

They will be at the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm until Sunday and the event is free to the public.

“The thing with amateur radio is since we don’t need things other than really just power, so like a car batter and things like that, you can run a radio. So if there is a complete loss of cell tower or wifi, everything’s out, even power is out, you can run off a generator, a car or solar panels that we have set up here,” said MVARA member Aiden Divelbiss.