Mahoning Valley additive manufacturing company eyeing expansion with multi-million dollar boost

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Additive manufacturing got a multi-million dollar boost in the Mahoning Valley.

Center Street Technologies is working to develop 3-D printing for the Department of Defense.

It got $9.4 million to research and develop new technologies to make airplane parts for the military.

Printing these parts can be done in under a day. Making the same parts the traditional way could take weeks.

The money will help take the technology further and ultimately to commercialization, and it starts by hiring qualified people.

“Our first goal is 100. With this funding and award, that’s like seed money to get our first 10 highly-qualified engineers on board,” said Michael Garvey, of Center Street Technologies.



After the initial phase, Center Street Technologies hopes to expand this technology.

It plans to make materials for cars and chemical companies in the future.