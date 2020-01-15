Mahoning, Trumbull County road crews take advantage of unseasonably nice weather

The two engineer offices get to work on projects that would have normally had to wait until the spring

(WYTV) – Mother Nature is giving local road crews a break as the warmer temperatures and lack of snow help them get ahead on some community projects.

With the unusually warm temperatures this time of year, the Trumbull County and Mahoning County engineer offices say they’re taking advantage of the warmer weather, working on projects that would have normally had to wait until the spring.

Crews spent Tuesday morning patching roads in Mahoning County and clearing brush in Trumbull County.

“Any chance to get ahead of the game, it certainly helps get you more done,” said Tom Klejka, Trumbull County Highway superintendent.

In Trumbull County, they’ve also taken this time to change three culverts that were originally scheduled for the spring, putting them about six weeks ahead of schedule in that area.

“We’re enjoying it. We get to do a lot more. I mean, it’s been very cooperative this year,” said Jim Givens, Trumbull County Engineer Department.

Potholes are also a common problem this time of year. The warmer weather has limited the amount, giving crews the chance to patch up what’s left.

“It’s fortunate that we can keep up more. So rather than falling behind, this helps us a little better,” Givens said.

The lack of chilly temperatures could mean a little extra savings in the engineer offices.

With less snowy and icy conditions, there’s no need to salt the roads. So, Klejka expects to have a surplus of salt left over, which means they won’t have to order as much next year.

“Savings on the incidental items with not running the plow truck all the time. Savings on fuel, the maintenance items, the wear and tear,” Klejka said.

But, crews could see themselves out there soon enough.

“We all just hold our breath because we know it’s coming,” Klejka said.

There is a chance for snow this weekend and temperatures are expected to drop.

“It’s Ohio in January, it’s inevitable,” Givens said.