Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties targeted in broadband expansion project

Local News

Estimates suggest that nearly 1 million Ohioans do not have broadband access

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio bill to expand broadband access in the state will now go before the governor.

House Bill 2 is specifically designed to bring broadband access to unserved residential households in both rural and urban areas of the state.

Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties have been designated as “distressed counties” within the program.

Rep. O’Brien statement as bill to expand access to residential broadband heads to governor’s desk

The bill funds $20 million in grants for this year.

State Rep. Michael O’Brien issued this statement Wednesday following the concurrence from the House.

“I have been a longtime proponent of securing broadband access for all Ohioans. I’m a proud cosponsor of this bill because now more than ever, access to broadband service is a vital part of Ohio’s promise to create better lives and brighter futures for its citizens.” O’Brien said.

Estimates suggest that nearly 1 million Ohioans do not have broadband access. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com