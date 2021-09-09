Mahoning Touring Car part of museum exhibit following donation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society unveiled its newest item Thursday to the Tyler History Center.

It’s the Mahoning Touring Car. It was built in 1905 in Youngstown by the Mahoning Motor Company. It originally belonged to Warren Williamson, Sr.

The Williamson family founded WKBN as a radio station in 1926. His grandson, Warren “Bud” Williamson, III, helped with the unveiling.

“As long as we’ve known this car was around, we thought we’d like the community to own the thing and keep it for a long, long time, just to tell people what Youngstown was in its earliest days,” Williamson said.

The automobile is located in the lobby of the Tyler History Museum in downtown Youngstown.