Mahoning, Shenango Valley nonprofits recognized on National Philanthropy Day

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday is National Philanthropy Day. Philanthropists and nonprofit organizations are recognized for their good deeds in the community.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals’ local chapter celebrated its 29th anniversary and awarded area philanthropists at the Avalon in Warren.

Outstanding Philanthropist: Carolynn and George Mitchell

Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist: Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC

Outstanding Small Business Philanthropist: Kravitz Delicatessen and Inspired Catering

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraising Group: Hospice of the Valley Volunteers

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Attorney Carl A. Nunziato

Legacy Award: John M. McIntosh

Outstanding Young Philanthropists: Hannah and Brooklyn Beighley

Valley Impact Award: The Vindicator

Lisa Long, president of the Mahoning and Shenango Valley Chapter, said she is eternally grateful for the winners and what they brought to the community.

“Really, people who give their time, talent and treasure…deserve this recognition and so we hope that this inspires others, maybe, to do the same.”

Long said this event is perfect timing because they also get to recognize the veterans who have served our country.