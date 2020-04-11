Mahoning Restoration Group works to improve river use

With the weather changing, the area gets muddy, so this way people won't have to deal with the wet conditions

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Restoration Group was hard at work Saturday.

They were putting in concrete stones leading up to the dock on West Avenue.

With the weather changing, the area gets muddy, so this way people won’t have to deal with the wet conditions.

The goal is to improve the use of the Mahoning River and get more people to come out and enjoy it.

“We come quite often using the Mahoning River ’cause it’s our playground, right here. Why drive somewhere else to go play? We always have water and it’s a beautiful place,” said Ed Hahn of Boardman.

Hahn says they plan to go out kayaking tomorrow.