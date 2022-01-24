Mahoning Prosecutor’s Office opposing parole in 3 murder cases

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Prosecutors Office is opposing parole for four defendants in three separate murder cases.

Two of the cases are from1994 and one is from 1995. The defendants are expected to have parole hearings this month.

Gilbert Delgado, 48, was just 16 when he was charged with the April 23, 1995, murder of Hector Ramirez, 21, of Campbell who was shot five times at a home on North Center Street.

Ramirez’s death was one of 68 homicides that year in Youngstown, the most homicides recorded in one year in the city.

Newspaper reports at the time said there were three casings from an AK-47-type semiautomatic rifle and two casings from a 9mm handgun next to the body of Ramirez. The house where he was found appeared to be ransacked.

Ramirez was house sitting for a sister when he was killed, newspaper reports at the time said.

Delgado was ultimately arrested and pleaded guilty to murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping and was sentenced to 48 years to life in prison. He is applying for parole now because of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows juvenile offenders the opportunity to apply for parole when they are given lengthy sentences or sentences of life in prison.

A news release from the prosecutor’s office said they oppose the release because of Delgado’s significant criminal history as a juvenile, along with several infractions he has racked up while an inmate, including some drug offenses and the assault of a fellow inmate.

The release also said the violent nature of the crime should preclude Delgado from receiving parole.

The prosecutor’s office is also opposing parole for Nicholas Ginnis, 51 and Jennifer Bainbridge, 47, for the Oct. 6, 1994, murder of Joseph Depp, 20, of Boardman, who was found shot to death in his pickup truck on Harvard Boulevard in Beaver Township.

A news release from the prosecutor’s office said that Bainbridge set Depp up to be robbed. The release said Depp went to her home and after Depp pulled into the drive, Bainbridge shot Depp in the head with a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol she had under her shirt. She refused orders from Ginnis to shoot him again, so Ginnis dragged Depp out of the truck, shot him, took his clothes and pagers and hid them from police before dumping the truck on Harvard Boulevard.

Ginnis and Bainbridge should be denied parole because they planned the murder and tried to get rid of the evidence, the release said.

Another defendant who should not be granted parole, the prosecutor’s office said, is James Brown, 46, who is serving a sentence of 20 years to life in prison for the July 18, 1994 shooting death of Terrance Driver, 16, in the 3400 block of Hudson Street. He was also convicted of attempted murder for wounding a 13-year-old and shooting at but missing an 11-year-old riding by on a bike.

The release from the prosecutor’s office said that Brown and Driver were in front of a car in a driveway arguing over gang affiliations when Brown shot Driver four times. Brown admitted when he was interviewed by police that he shot Driver because they argued over gang affiliations, the release said.

The release said that Brown has been disciplined “numerous” times since he has been in prison including a 2019 offense after he got with contraband following a visit.

Brown should also be denied parole because of killing someone and shooting at two other unarmed teenagers because of an argument over something as trivial as a gang, the release said.