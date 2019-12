The recounts didn't change vote totals with the exception of one race

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Results haven’t changed much after a recount of four local races in Mahoning County.

Board of Elections workers recounted races for Canfield City Council and boards of education in Poland and Struthers, as well as the council seat for Youngstown’s 7th Ward.

Poland School Board candidate Elinor Zedaker, who was defeated, actually received one less vote.