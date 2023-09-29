YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new person in charge of the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts.

Dan Dascenzo was sworn in Friday as the new clerk by Mahoning County Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Dascenzo was chosen recently by local Democratic precinct committee members to succeed long-time Clerk Tony Vivo.

Before this, Dascenzo had served as Magistrate for Domestic Relations and Common Pleas Courts as well as working as an assistant law director in Youngstown.

Dascenzo said he inherits a legacy of excellence from Vivo and his staff.

“They have such an outstanding record of service and supporting our courts and supporting the residents of Mahoning County, and that really means something to me, and it’s important to me,” Dascenzo said.

Dascenzo will hold the office at least through the end of next year.