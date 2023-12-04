YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The case against Mahoning County’s Elections Director Thomas McCabe is now closed.

McCabe appeared in court Thursday where he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of physical control. He had originally been charged with OVI. Both violations are first-degree misdemeanors.

McCabe was fined $500 plus court costs for a total of $720, which includes a failure to yield charge. He will also have to serve a probation term; however, court records did not list the details.

The original charge stemmed from an early November incident in which court records show that Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled McCabe over near McClurg Road and Southern Boulevard. Records say McCabe was originally charged with OVI on the scene after refusing blood alcohol content testing, although a field sobriety test was conducted.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.