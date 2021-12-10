Mahoning County weather alert system could fail, EMA director says

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – County officials are warning residents that their weather alert system may not function properly if severe weather hits the area.

Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Frost said the system failed during a tornado warning in October and repairs were made, but Frost is concerned about another failure. During a test this week, the sirens failed to sound a second time.

With severe weather possible in the region Friday and Saturday, Frost is asking residents to keep an eye on the weather and stay informed.

Storm Team 27 meteorologists are tracking possible severe weather and their forecasting is independent of any alert that is sent out by the county. Our team is calling for the possibility of a thunderstorm into Saturday morning. These storms have the potential to produce wind gusts up to 40 mph.