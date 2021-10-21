Mahoning County voters asked to approve sales tax for road improvements

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Mahoning County will see a quarter-percent sales tax on the ballot in November for road work and infrastructure improvements.

The sales tax would generate $9 million a year for five years.

The money would be used on roads across the county, and in townships, cities and villages.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti says he has a five-year plan for projects and believes all of the work can be done if the sales tax passes. He says the money is greatly needed.

“Our budget has been stagnant for well over 20 years. Our license plate fees have been maxed out since 1991. There are no additional fees that can be added to benefit the county, so with stagnant budgets and continued increasing costs, inflation, it’s making it more and more challenging for us to do everything we need to do and want to do,” he said.

Ginnetti said the money that would be generated through the sales tax would go into an account that is monitored by the auditor’s office.

Everything that is spent has to be approved and certified, regardless of the amount.