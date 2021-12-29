Mahoning County to distribute COVID tests at libraries

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has partnered with the Mahoning County Health Department to receive 4,000 COVID-19 tests.

The tests will be distributed at Mahoning County library branches outside the City of Youngstown beginning Monday, Jan. 3. Tests will be available at branches in Austintown, Boardman, Campbell, Canfield, Poland, Sebring, Springfield, Struthers and Tri-Lakes.

The tests are free and patrons can receive up to four tests by calling a library branch on Monday morning at 330-744-8636.

If patrons are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone that has COVID-19, they should send someone to pick up their reserved tests.