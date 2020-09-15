Mahoning County sheriff rethinking walk-ins for CCW applications after overwhelming response

For the second day in a row, dozens of people stood in line outside the county Justice Center

by: Gerry Ricciutti

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said he may rethink plans allowing walk-in visitors to apply for concealed carry permits after overwhelming response.

For the second day in a row, dozens of people stood in line outside the county Justice Center, waiting for their turn to file their paperwork to either apply for a new permit or a renewal.

Because of the pandemic, residents had been required to make appointments.

On a typical day, deputies will take in a couple of dozen applications. On the first day of walk-ins Monday, they received more than 90 of them.

“We were attracting many people from adjoining counties, which we are allowed to do their licenses, we can do their licenses. I want to be able to do their licenses, however, I really want to provide the good service to the residents of Mahoning County,” Sheriff Greene said.

The sheriff said he will keep the current walk-in process in place through the end of the week, but going forward, he may require those coming from other counties make appointments instead of walking in.

