Mahoning County Sheriff: Police reform isn’t new for Ohio

Departments are even required to collect data on traffic tickets and warnings that officers hand out

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Calls for police reform are by no means a new concept. Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said Ohio instituted significant changes five years ago after protests in places like Ferguson, Baltimore and Cleveland.

“Ohio put together what was called the Ohio Collaborative, which really raised the bar for police agenices,” Greene said.

To be certified under the Ohio Collaborative, departments must use body cameras when possible, work to recruit minorities and agencies must review any incident where force is used.

“Whether it’s in the jail or else out in the field, it gets reviewed by a lieutenant or a captain,” Greene said.

Departments are even required to collect data on traffic tickets and warnings that officers hand out.

“Where we will track the race of these individuals, just to make sure people aren’t being unfairly targeted,” Greene said.

However, the sheriff admits that the system isn’t perfect.

“I’ve seen it many times during the course of my career where we have gotten rid of employees that have just been absolutely awful and they get picked up somewhere else,” Greene said.

This week, some lawmakers proposed creating a new national database of officers with disciplinary records. Green said he is in favor of the idea.

“If you’re the type of officer that has to worry about, you know, an unnecessary use of force on your record, tough,” he said.

The sheriff said despite the best intentions, there will be bad cops. However, he said it’s up to law enforcement to find them and get them out.