Mahoning County Sheriff launches app to connect with the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office launched an app so they can stay better connected to the community.
The smartphone application provides information “quickly” and “efficiently,” Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said.
The app offers access to several items including the following:
- Public comments
- Community outreach information
- Submit a tip
- Search and view jail information and local inmates
- View crash reports
- Receive push notifications
- Search sex offenders in the area
- View the list of Mahoning County Most Wanted
- Connect to social media platforms for the sheriff’s office
- Read the latest news and find out about upcoming events
Money from the CARES Act and inmate reception fees were used to develop the app.
“It’s an ability to give someone access to our offices right off their phone. Many times, people will try calling down to get information on CCW or sex offender registration and how to look for those individuals online, and this really gives you everything right at your fingertips,” Greene said.
Other features are coming but haven’t launched yet. One of them is the ability to load money in a commissary account for an inmate.
The app is available for free through Google Play and the App Store.