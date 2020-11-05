Mahoning County Sheriff earns recognition for work in helping those with mental health, addiction issues

Jerry Greene was presented with one of this year's "CARES" Awards from the Ohio Association of Behavioral Health Authorities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Sheriff has been recognized by the state for his efforts to help those with mental health and addiction issues.

Thursday morning, Jerry Greene was presented with one of this year’s “CARES” Awards from the Ohio Association of Behavioral Health Authorities.

During his time in office, the Sheriff has had his deputies receive specialized training in handling those with mental health issues, as well as setting up a “quick response team” to help overdose victims.

“Many of these, if you can just get them, if you can get them fixed while we have our hands on them, when they’re within our facility, it’s a giant win for, number one: reducing crime and reducing recitivism.

One of the programs created by the Sheriff and the county’s Mental Health and Recovery Board helps inmates with their problems so they are less likely to be rearrested after they’re released.