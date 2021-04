Crews will be repairing and replacing culverts

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A road in Mahoning County will be closed through the weekend and into next week.

Garfield Road in Goshen Township is expected to be closed between Smith-Goshen Road and Route 534 Friday through Tuesday. It’s expected to be closed overnight as well.

Crews will be repairing and replacing culverts.

The detour is Smith-Goshen Road to Pine Lake Road to Route 534.