Mahoning County residents still getting called for jury duty amid coronavirus outbreak

Judge John Durkin said there's no reason to run down to the courthouse, however

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – While staying at home, Mahoning County residents may discover a letter indicating that they have been chosen for jury duty.

Administrative Judge John Durkin said even though the county has suspended its jury trials for the time being, workers are still sending out about 500 summons letters every two weeks to residents.

The judge said there’s no reason to run down to the courthouse. This is to maintain a pool of potential jurors for cases to be heard after the pandemic is over.

Those who receive a jury letter will find a phone number to call if they have questions.