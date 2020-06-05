Mahoning County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

In all, 1,487 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the county

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death, a jump since Thursday’s report when four new cases and three new deaths were reported.

In all, 1,487 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the county. Of the cases, there have been 320 hospitalizations and 190 deaths.

In Youngstown, there have been 331 confirmed cases, 61 hospitalizations and 29 deaths.

The deaths are according to the date reported and not the actual date of death. Those notifications can sometimes be delayed.

The number of deaths reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The median age of the victims who died is 85, with 99% having underlying health conditions and 74% being long-term care residents.