Mahoning County reports 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, more positive cases

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County reported 803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, including 237 hospitalizations and 81 deaths.

That’s up from 784 cases and 67 related deaths on Tuesday.

Ninety-eight percent of the victims who died had pre-existing health conditions, and 57% were in long-term care facilities.

The ages of the victims who died were between 50 and 99.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the date of death. Notifications may sometimes be delayed.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 17,303 cases and 937 related deaths in the state.

Numbers for Mahoning County may differ slightly from what is released by the Ohio Department of Health.