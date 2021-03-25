Mahoning County Public Library offering free, take-home COVID-19 test kits

Thursday, 1,900 test kits will be available with detailed instructions at the main library, all open branches and the pop-up library

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is offering free take-home COVID-19 tests at locations across the county.

Starting Thursday, 1,900 test kits will be available with detailed instructions at the main library, all open branches and the pop-up library.

The test kits were authorized by the FDA for at-home testing. They’re part of the 2 million rapid testing kits that the Ohio Department of Health bought to provide reliable results within minutes.

These 15-minute Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Ag Card Home Tests are self-administered with visual instruction. They will be used in collaboration with a telehealth session.

“A trained telehealth professional guides those being tested through the at-home self-test via video call, using the free NASVICA mobile app or by visiting the ohio.emed.com website,” said Ryan Tekac, Mahoning County Public Health Commissioner.

Anyone who wants to take the at-home test will need a smartphone or tablet, or a computer with a webcam, microphone, speaker and the Internet, and an email account.

Before getting the kit, participants will need to download the NAVICA app on their smartphone or tablet from the Apple App Store or the Google Play App Store. After downloading, open the NAVICA app and create a NAVICA account.

To reserve a kit for curbside pickup, call the library at 330-744-8636. You should have someone else pick up the kit if you’re exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Homebound residents in the county can get kits through the mail by calling the library’s special delivery service at 330-792-3869, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For library locations, click here.