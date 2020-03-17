Mahoning County Public Health reports 2 positive cases of COVID-19

One of the cases is being hospitalized, while the other is not

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Public Health is reporting two positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

One of those cases is being hospitalized, while the other is not.

Mahoning County Public Health is working to identify close contacts with these people and will be instructing them to self-quarantine. These individuals will be monitored for the next 14 days for symptoms.

Mahoning County Public Health being assisted by the Ohio Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They are urging people to continue practicing social distancing and take other preventative actions.

They did not say where in Mahoning County these cases were confirmed.

For questions surrounding COVID-19, call the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.