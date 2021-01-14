Mahoning County Public Health officials to give update on how to get COVID-19 vaccines

Officials say they're in Phase 1B of the vaccination process, which is first prioritized for those ages 80 and older

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health officials will be providing an update on the process for those in the community to get COVID-19 vaccinations during a press conference on Thursday.

The press conference begins at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on our website.

Officials say they’re in Phase 1B of the vaccination process, which is first prioritized for those ages 80 and older. There is currently a limited supply of vaccines.

Additional vaccination providers will have their own methods of scheduling, which will be shared during the virtual press conference.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, its goal is to eventually provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all those who need them.