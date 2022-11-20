BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The second rabies clinic of they year happened Sunday in Mahoning County.

Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets.

Rabies shots are meant to protect animals from catching diseases and also meant to protect the owner.

MCPH expected to administer around 100 rabies shots during the clinic.

“If you have pets if they’re outside and they happen to come in contact with another animal, if that animal has rabies, we want to make sure your pet is protected,” said Colton Masters with MCPH.

It’s a law in Mahoning County to have your animals vaccinated against rabies.