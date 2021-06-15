Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office now on social media

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office wants to better communicate and share information with area residents.

The office has launched a new website and social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter.

Public Information Officer and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Gina DeGenova Zawrotuk said the office is ready to utilize all methods of technology.

“To communicate with the community and to make sure we ensure transparency and are able to answer questions and disseminate information as quickly as possible,” she said.

Along with these newly developed media platforms, the office will also publish “Justice Journal” a

quarterly newsletter containing information on a variety of topics.

You can find links to the new sites below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MahoningCountyProsecutorsOffice

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MahoningCoPros​

Newsletter: https://prosecutor.mahoningcountyoh.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Print-MCPO-Newsletter-052421.pdf

Website: https://prosecutor.mahoningcountyoh.gov/