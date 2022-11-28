(WKBN) – As the Mahoning County Board of Elections certified its election results, it also discussed voter fraud.

Chairman Dave Betras says there were four signatures that didn’t match what was on file for voters. Those four voters were disenfranchised.

He says either those voters did not use their normal signatures or it could be voter fraud.

The Board referred the issue to the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We need to get to the bottom of that and we need the public to have the confidence to know that we take voter fraud very seriously and at the same time we take your right to suffrage very seriously,” Betras said.

Despite poor turnout this year, the Board is considering expanding its election security education by visiting schools, colleges and civic groups.