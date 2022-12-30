(WKBN) – After a nearly three-year closure, the Mahoning County Probate Court will reopen its free Help Desk starting Jan. 10.

The Help Desk provides assistance to those who need to handle simple estate transfers and answers to questions about probate procedures.

Local attorneys will staff the desk on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be done by visiting the probate court’s website. Just click on the Help Desk tab on the left.

The desk was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.