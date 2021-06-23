Mahoning County Probate Court Judge Rusu explains new grant

(WYTV) – Mahoning County Probate Court has been awarded one of the largest technology grants in the state — $200,000 to upgrade its court management systems.

Judge Robert Rusu sat down with 33 News Wednesday night to talk about the importance of this grant and how the money will be spent.

This is one of the largest technology grants in the state.

Judge Rusu says the idea came when the Supreme Court announced the opportunity for more grants, hoping they would be more willing to consider a larger distribution of funds this year due to the pandemic. Judge Rusu says he and his team wanted to swing for the fences.

Back in November on Election Night, Judge Rusu discussed about how he wanted to implement more technology in the court, especially when it came to things like marriage licenses and other hearings.

He says the grant will help keep these programs going.

These programs were recently expanded due to the pandemic, much of which were done through virtual meetings and electronic signings. Judge Rusu hopes to continue and broaden such programs with the help of the grant, helping to keep people informed with email and text notifications.

The money will also be used to help fund the court’s case management system.

The Mahoning County Probate Court is the eighth largest probate court in the state, Judge Rusu said, funding that program and expanding online services will also allow for quicker notifications and a more streamlined process.

33 News will continue to keep up to date with how the grant benefits the court. Watch the full live interview in the video above.