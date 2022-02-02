Mahoning County plans for slippery morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday morning at Mahoning County Engineer’s salt down, crews were getting ready for very well may be a slippery morning Thursday for drivers.

They decided to load the trucks early before the rain came Wednesday. The plan is to have those trucks out at 3 a.m. Thursday. They may lay down slag first and then salt, but the exact procedure hasn’t been decided yet.

Meanwhile, in Struthers, Dallas Bigley, who plows homes and businesses in the Struthers and Poland area, plans to be out early Thursday and then be out all day.

“It’ll probably be more into tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon when we will start salting really heavy. And the reason for that is we are supposed to get so much rain, it will wash the salt away. So, you are on a timetable. Once that starts to freeze, that’s when you have to start laying down heavy salt,” Bigley said.

Bigley said two years ago, he ran five snowplow trucks and went as far as East Palestine. Now, he can no longer find workers to drive those trucks and is down to one.