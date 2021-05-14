Mahoning County OVI Task Force to hold sobriety checkpoint over weekend

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced a sobriety checkpoint will be held in Mahoning County this weekend

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced Friday that a sobriety checkpoint will be held in Mahoning County this weekend.

The checkpoint will be held on Saturday to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force remains committed to it primary mission, making county roadways safe.

In addition to the OVI Task Force, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Mahoning Safe Communities and Mahoning County EMA will be supporting the sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrols.