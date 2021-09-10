Mahoning County OVI Task Force to hold sobriety checkpoint Friday night

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced a sobriety checkpoint will be held in Austintown Friday night.

The checkpoint will be at 1051 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown and will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injuries and fatal crashes.