STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s treasurer was in the Struthers Municipal Court building Monday but he never went before a judge.

Dan Yemma was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on an OVI charge.

His attorney filed a written plea of not guilty and a waiver of his appearance in court. Further proceedings will be heard by a visiting judge.

An officer reported seeing Yemma ignore a stop sign Thursday night and then make an unusually wide turn.

Police then say he failed sobriety tests in the field.