NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will temporarily close.

PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.

The branch closure will start Monday.

PLYMC does not currently have a reopening date for the branch.

PLYMC says all patrons can access their digital services or visit another PLYMC branch.