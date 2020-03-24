Mahoning County libraries offering online library cards

Once you have a library card, it gives you access to the library from home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – During the Ohio’s Stay in Place Order, the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has some options.

People can now register for an online Ohio library card.

It is free, as long as you live in the state.

Once you have a library card, it gives you access to the library from home.

“We have two main apps that will allow you to access e-books, audio books, movies, music and games,” said Aimee Fifarek from the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The two apps they have are Libby and Hoopla. You do have to have a library card to access these apps.

Remember, libraries are closed. If you have books or DVDs out, hold on to them. The library is not charging late fees at this time.