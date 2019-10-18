Mahoning County judge to run for 2020 primary for Common Pleas bench

The 67-year-old said he wants one last term before he retires

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Judge R. Scott Krichbaum filed his petitions with the Board of Elections Friday morning to run in the 2020 primary for the Common Pleas bench next March.

The 67-year-old is Mahoning County’s longest-serving judge. He said he wants one last term before he retires.

He is in his 29th year on the court and would be entering his sixth term.

By law, judges in Ohio cannot run after they turn 70. That means if Krichbaum is successful next year, it would be his last term on the bench.