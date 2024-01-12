CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A Mahoning County Judge admitted he was driving the car that struck a bicyclist last November.

Common Pleas Judge R. Scott Krichbaum appeared in Canfield area court this morning, entering “guilty” pleas to misdemeanor traffic charges of reckless operation and “overtaking/passing vehicles proceeding in the same direction.”

In November, Beaver Twp Police were called to a crash on Sharrott Road where a cyclist said that he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene without stopping. The next morning, police say Krichbaum’s attorney called to report the judge had discovered damage to his SUV and realized he had hit the victim, who did suffer injuries.

Because of potential conflicts, a special prosecutor from Cuyahoga County was brought in to handle the case and negotiate the plea agreement, and a retired Judge from Stark County was appointed to hear the matter. In court this morning, Judge Krichbaum was ordered to pay fines and court costs, and it was revealed a possible civil suit could be filed as well.

The Judge and his attorney left without comment