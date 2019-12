The trucks still have to be built and they won't be ready in time for this year

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Engineer is going to buy some much-needed new snow plowing equipment.

Engineer Pat Ginnetti said he’s ordering four new trucks with plows to replace aging vehicles in his fleet that are often in need of repair.

The new purchases will cost close to $600,000 but since the equipment is made to order, the trucks will have to be built.

Ginnetti hopes the new equipment will be ready by next winter.