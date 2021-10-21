Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 21, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases on Thursday:

Jose Manuel Pacheco Salcedo: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Aaron James Rozier: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

John A. Laneve: Breaking and entering, vandalism, theft, receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools

Allante James Donaldson: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business with two firearm specifications

Eric Greathouse: Petty theft and two counts of criminal trespass

William Joseph Snowden: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Shaun Caleb Davis: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Myretta Althea Martin: Receiving stolen property and falsification

Deja Jamay Thomas: Felonious assault

Orlando Mancel Kirk: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Eric Merchant: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Delmarco D. Lee: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

George Gutierres: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Dwaylin Marquise Jenkins: Aggravated possession of drugs with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Barry L. Ford: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Christopher Albert Troisi: Two counts of trafficking in cocaine

Brian Clarence Lenmill Underwood: Failure to provide notice of change of address

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.