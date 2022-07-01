YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Joseph Wayne Ward: Grand theft and falsification

Jessie Riffle: Vandalism, tampering with coin machines, possessing criminal tools and petty theft

Nicholas Dale Gibson: Vandalism, Tampering with coin machines, possessing criminal tools and petty theft

Brian K. Bigsby: Three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition

Rommie Lee Johnson: Permitting drug abuse

Jawon Lateer Williams: Attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability

Brent Larry Herman: Two counts of tampering with coin machines and one count of possessing criminal tools

William Earl Storch, III: Breaking and entering and grand theft

Vincent Darnell Marbley: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Shaun Caleb Davis: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Rayshawn Durell Hall: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Dwayne Lamont Thomas: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Braylon William Black: Obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Noah Javen Thomas: Domestic violence

Kevin James Jefferson: Felonious assault

Avery Lamar Gales: Tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.