YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Joseph Wayne Ward: Grand theft and falsification
Jessie Riffle: Vandalism, tampering with coin machines, possessing criminal tools and petty theft
Nicholas Dale Gibson: Vandalism, Tampering with coin machines, possessing criminal tools and petty theft
Brian K. Bigsby: Three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition
Rommie Lee Johnson: Permitting drug abuse
Jawon Lateer Williams: Attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability
Brent Larry Herman: Two counts of tampering with coin machines and one count of possessing criminal tools
William Earl Storch, III: Breaking and entering and grand theft
Vincent Darnell Marbley: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine
Shaun Caleb Davis: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business
Rayshawn Durell Hall: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business
Dwayne Lamont Thomas: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business
Braylon William Black: Obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Noah Javen Thomas: Domestic violence
Kevin James Jefferson: Felonious assault
Avery Lamar Gales: Tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.