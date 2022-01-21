Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 20, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Michael P. Larkins: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits and receiving stolen property

Robert Thomas Hite, II: Endangering children, importuning, illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Delante Lamar Simms: Possession of cocaine

Yirande Rosette: Possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them — OVI, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Deborah Jean Reeve: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Kelly Elizabeth Szuch: Aggravated possession of drugs

Austin Michael Dunmire: Two counts each of disrupting public services and vandalism

Mary Angeline Liller: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and endangering children

Robert Lee Riley, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Latoya Maria Martin: Tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards, two counts of petty theft, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Troy Chico Adkins, Jr.: Two counts of assault, endangering children, aggravated menacing and petty theft

Myretta Althea Martin: Two counts of assault

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

