Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 13, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Jayce Rae Klink: Aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault

Jonathan T. Williams: Felonious assault, with a notice of prior conviction specification and a repeat violent offender specification, and domestic violence

Danny Daviduk, Jr.: Assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Jeffrey Adam White: Two counts of receiving stolen property, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, and telecommunications fraud

Alvin Patrick Traylor III: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, six counts of petty theft and two counts of theft

Delio Laz Debeneditto: Grand theft

William Joseph McCulloch: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Jordan Michael Beaumont: Disrupting public services

Michael Rasean Rivers: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine

Capone Haywood: Aggravated possession of drugs with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Kilik Rothchild Bowers Powerhaus: Carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct

Jamiyah Brooks: Tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business

Dejuan Edward Thomas, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Anthony J. Fusco: Telecommunications fraud and insurance fraud

Marie Yvonne Barnette: insurance fraud

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.