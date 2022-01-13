Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 13, 2022

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Jayce Rae Klink: Aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault

Jonathan T. Williams: Felonious assault, with a notice of prior conviction specification and a repeat violent offender specification, and domestic violence

Danny Daviduk, Jr.: Assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Jeffrey Adam White: Two counts of receiving stolen property, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, and telecommunications fraud

Alvin Patrick Traylor III: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, six counts of petty theft and two counts of theft

Delio Laz Debeneditto: Grand theft

William Joseph McCulloch: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Jordan Michael Beaumont: Disrupting public services

Michael Rasean Rivers: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine

Capone Haywood: Aggravated possession of drugs with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Kilik Rothchild Bowers Powerhaus: Carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct

Jamiyah Brooks: Tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business

Dejuan Edward Thomas, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Anthony J. Fusco: Telecommunications fraud and insurance fraud

Marie Yvonne Barnette: insurance fraud

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com