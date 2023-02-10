YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

David Veneri: 9 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and 2 counts of sexual imposition

Albert Byrd: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Christian Reyes-Moliere: Felonious assault and inciting to violence, with firearm specifications

Alexander Alvira-Camacho: Inciting to violence with a firearm specification

Alexander Alvira-Mercado: 2 counts of felonious assault and 1 count of inciting to violence, with firearm specifications

Emanuel Alvira-Mercado: 2 counts of felonious assault and 1 count of inciting to violence, with firearm specifications

Keyline Alvira-Mercado: Inciting to violence with a firearm specification

Matthew Weidner: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, with firearm specifications

Aaron Bolash: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear as required by recognizance

Arlis Randall Jr. Casey: Aggravated burglary with notice of prior conviction specification and repeat violent offender; abduction; disrupting public services; assault; petty theft

Corey Clinkscale: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Kariem Prestley: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence

Samantha Pigg: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Michael Christopher: Forgery, telecommunications fraud

Javott Dawson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine

Brisco Huff: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Coudriet: 3 counts of rape and 4 counts of gross sexual imposition

John Doe: Corrupting another with drugs and 2 counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.