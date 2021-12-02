Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 2, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases on Thursday:
Farren Javon McClendon: Kidnapping with a firearm specification, felonious assault with a firearm specification and having weapons while under disability
Janarvis Laron Roberts: Kidnapping with a firearm specification and felonious assault with a firearm specification
Amanda S. Werner: Two counts of burglary, receiving stolen property, grand theft, theft and petty theft
Christopher Maurice White: Aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and robbery
Wilburn Floyd Jones: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property
Montrelle R. Holmes: Robbery, two counts of failure to comply with a signal or order of police, receiving stolen property, grand theft, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Steve William Green: Aggravated murder with a firearm specification, murder with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence and domestic violence
David Richard Havrilla: Failure to comply with and order or signal of police with a firearm specification, obstructing official business with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of fentanyl-related compound
Paris Anne Jones: improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Dontell Monroe Grant: Possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case and contributing to the delinquency of a child
David B. Coleman: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Christine J. Dejute: Burglary and theft from a person in a protected class
Chad Edward Marshall: Burglary, trespass in a habitation, assault, harassment, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and criminal damaging
Gerald Anthony Walker: Trespass in a habitation, petty theft and two counts of attempted trespass in a habitation
John L. Ellis, III: Two counts of murder with firearm specifications, felonious assault with a firearm specification and tampering with evidence
Rayshawn Lemar Williams: Two counts of breaking and entering
Tayesean Deandre Wells: Two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools and receiving stolen property
Hunter Allan Jackson: Two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of theft
Jarod Randall Morgan: Aggravated possession of drug and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Brian Jamal James, Jr.: improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child
Frank Richard Howley: Two counts of breaking and entering, theft, attempted breaking and entering, criminal mischief, petty theft, possessing criminal tools with a specification for forfeiture of property.
Elijah Cameron Johnson: Possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, escape, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business
Kyrese Trezzon North: Possession of cocaine
Denzel Lamont Mack: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business with a firearm specification, resisting arrest and criminal damaging or endangering
Allan Marquise Williams: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business
Demachel Eugene Christopher Butler-Thomas: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability with two firearm specifications, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with two firearm specifications and obstructing official business with two firearm specifications
Eric Emanuelle Taylor: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Kalen Leon Cross: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Montreal Johntay Moore: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Javon Marquese Sutton-Elliot: Tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case and obstructing official business