Mahoning County health officials cancel upcoming J&J vaccination clinic at Dillard’s

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is canceling all appointments for its mass vaccination clinic at the Southern Park Mall this weekend.

About 525 appointments were already scheduled to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the former Dillard’s site on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend clinic was canceled Tuesday after Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control recommended a temporary halt to J&J vaccine use while they investigate six blood clot incidents.

The Ohio Department of Health also advised all vaccine providers in the state to temporarily stop using the J&J vaccine.

Mahoning County health officials say they’re in contact with the Ohio Department of Health to acquire Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for April 23 and 24.

Mahoning County Public Health has provided 2,800 J&J vaccines to date. Anyone who has health concerns after receiving the vaccine is advised to contact their doctor or seek emergency care if needed.