CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Steel Valley Cluster Dog Show will go on at the Canfield Fairgrounds this week.

The Mahoning County Health Department said it’s allowed to take place because it’s an animal exhibition and there will be no spectators.

There was a poodle specialty competition Wednesday and every dog’s handler was wearing a mask.

Everything is happening outdoors and if people can’t keep six feet of social distance, they must wear a mask.

The show runs Thursday through Sunday.