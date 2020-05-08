Closings and delays
Mahoning County Health Commissioner offers alternatives to gatherings for Mother’s Day

Local health experts are still warning against holding big family gatherings this weekend for Mother's Day

by: Gerry Ricciutti

Credit: Mammiya via Pixabay

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – As stores and businesses slowly reopen, local health experts are still warning against holding big family gatherings this weekend for Mother’s Day.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac says celebrating Mom still needs to have some social distancing involved this year.

“If you’re gonna do anything for your mom, or the moms that are out there, stop by and drop something off. Don’t go inside the house. Drop off flowers on the porch, a card. That’s probably the safest thing to do,” said Tekac.

He says after the pandemic has ended, there will be time to hold family gatherings and visits again.

